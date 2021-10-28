Julie Marie Rathbun returned to God on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Her pain and suffering is now over. Julie was a very active child who idolized her father. Julie spent most of her young years in Moscow. Her step-father, Neil Odenborg, and half-brother, Clinton Lucky Odenborg, both hold fond memories of Julie. Her later teen years were spent in Spokane with her father, Charles Rathbun, and stepmother, where she graduated from high school. After graduation she lived in the Moscow area, Nevada and Richland.
Julie lost her father two weeks before her first stroke. While at Harbor View Hospital, she suffered a second serious stroke. Julie resided at several care facilities before residing at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. The staff at Avalon took an active interest in Julie and provided excellent care and support, We are extremely grateful for all they have done to support her.
Julie is survived by her mother and step-father, Linda and Neil Odenborg; half-brother, Clinton L. Odenborg; uncles Richard Rathbun and Douglas Rathbun; aunt Sue (Jack) Talley, Janell Fowler, Michael Fowler; uncle Richard Gurwell; as well as a large and extended step-family.
Kimball Funeral Home handled her final arrangements.