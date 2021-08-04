June Gay Harding Scott, of Moscow, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. She was 85.
Gay was born Nov. 11, 1935, in Malad, Idaho, to Benjamin and June Yearsley Harding. She attended school in Pullman and graduated in 1953.
On Nov. 2, 1957, she married Stanley Scott in Kootenai, Idaho. They made their home in Moscow, where she raised her children and worked as a bookkeeper and bank teller. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Moscow and enjoyed reading her scriptures. She also enjoyed sewing, cross stitching, knitting and crocheting.
Gay was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, in 2000.
She is survived by her children, Patty (Don) Pickett, Greg (Andrea) Scott and Shawna (Dean) Miller, and sisters Sue Arthur and Pauline Meyerhoeffer. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, with another expected soon.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Blain Street Stake Center in Moscow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.