Justin Lee Shahan, Colfax realtor, passed away of natural causes Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City where he had been a patient for approximately two weeks. He was 46.
The family will have a private burial service in the Bethel Cemetery at Steptoe next week. All are invited to a memorial service for Justin at 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at the First Baptist Church in Colfax.
Justin was born July 22, 1975, in Pullman to Ronald and Rita Bruins Shahan. He grew up in Colfax with his older brother, Reid. Justin played football and baseball during high school. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1993. Justin learned to work around a farm during the summer months when he drove truck, helped harvest, or worked the cow herd with Gary Ackerman at Dusty. Gary was like a father to Justin and they became very close.
Justin attended Washington State University where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He graduated in December 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness. He moved to Moses Lake, Wash., for about 10 years where he worked in various ag-related job fields before deciding to move back to Colfax.
Justin began working for Butch Booker at Kincaid Real Estate, and during that time he was studying and learning to become a realtor. He married Jennifer White, a classmate of his during high school and college, on Oct. 20, 2012. They have made Colfax their home since, along with their two daughters, Piper (7) and Paige (5). Justin became a licensed realtor and was well-liked in the industry and by his clients, both buyers and sellers. He worked hard and found much success in a field that he loved. He worked for Windermere in Pullman and, at the time of his death, he was working for Woodbridge Real Estate. He was the current president of the Whitman County Association of Realtors.
Not only was Justin a Cougar alumni, but he was a huge, bigger than huge, avid Cougar fan. His family spent Saturday with him in the Salt Lake hospital and they were able to watch his beloved team win their game. He also enjoyed vacations with his wife and kids or even just sitting down to watch “Wheel of Fortune” with the little girls. They loved to spend time outdoors too.
Justin will be missed by many in the community, but especially by his wife, Jennifer, and their two daughters, Piper Ann and Paige Lee, all at their home in Colfax; his mother, Rita Ackerman, of Colfax; and his father, Ronald Shahan, of Steptoe; brother Reid Shahan, of Dusty; his half-brothers, Jeremy Shahan, of Helena, Mont., and Jake Shahan, of Spokane; by his stepbrother, Greg (Mandi) Ackerman, and stepsister, Candy (Steve) Bernd; by his mother and father-in-law, Jim and Cathy White, of Colfax; and by several nieces, nephews and cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and by his stepdad, Gary Ackerman.
The family is setting up a college tuition fund for the girls and those wishing to make a memorial for Justin are encouraged to consider this fund. Online guest book is at bruningfuneralhome.com.
