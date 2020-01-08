Kacey Charles Cooper, 73, of Pullman, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kacey was born Sept. 25, 1946, in Portland, Ore., to Alexander & Dorothy (Colwell) Cooper. The family moved to Spokane where Kacey attended school, graduating from Gonzaga Prep High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Army Signal Corp. Upon his honorable discharge, Kacey married Noele Schlesinger on June 21, 1969, in Rego Park, N.Y. The family moved to Pullman, where Kacey completed his education at Washington State University.
He received bachelors degrees in both history and business administration. In 1972, Kacey began his career at WSU, retiring in 1999 as a mail carrier. He was a member of the WSU Veterans Association, the WSU Classified Staff Association, and a supporter of WSU athletics and numerous academic departments. Kacey was civic-minded and for many years volunteered at various polling places in Pullman come election time. He was a loving husband and father who valued family time throughout his life. He enjoyed working on his model trains, reading science fiction novels, and he was a history buff — especially WWII history. What Kacey was most known for, though, was his remarkable sense of humor. He always had a joke to tell, and was quick to spot the comedy in nearly everything. Kacey also had a soft spot for animals throughout his life and had taken in numerous rescue cats and dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Noele, at their Pullman home; two daughters, Elizabeth Arrasmith (Sean) of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Kathryn Harrison (Isaac) of Seattle. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial gathering to honor Kacey’s life will be held at a later time. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the Whitman County Humane Society or to a favorite animal charity. The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Pullman Regional Hospital and to the City of Pullman EMTs. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.