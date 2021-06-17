Karen Carlson Davis-Talbott transitioned to her spirit form Saturday, June 5, 2021, after a rapid decline of pancreatic cancer. She was born Sept. 19, 1941, in Lander, Wyo., to parents Frank and Ruby Carlson.
After graduating Fremont County Vocational High School, she attended the University of Wyoming where she obtained a Bachelor’s of Science in Zoology. The year 1963 was eventful for her. She married Tim Davis and also became a graduate research assistant at University of Wyoming. Two years later, Ruby, her only child was born. She taught first grade in Albin, Wyo., then obtained a position as laboratory technician at University of Wyoming a year later.
After a divorce in 1968, she returned to the University of Wyoming and received a Master of Science in Home Economics. After relocating to Moscow, she held the position of assistant research professor of home economics research at the University of Idaho from 1976-1987. She met David Talbott at a singles group and they were married July 2, 1977. He passed away in 2003 after many years of laughter from David’s endless puns and shared loved of gardening and cats/dogs. They took a trip together to Egypt where Karen did research on the bread making history of the Middle East for her work in food research. She fell in love with the camels there and began a large and fascinating camel figurine collection. After her retirement she discovered her creative side and took up watercolor painting. That led to jewel making in which she excelled. She was featured in an article in Jewelry Crafts Magazine (2004) with a photo of one of her complicated and fabulous jewelry items. She generously gifted some of these necklaces, earrings, etc., to lucky friends and relatives. She went on several cruises on which she taught beading and jewel making. Her creativity knew no bounds when she took up quilt making and basket weaving with pine needles.
Karen was a person that was sparing of words. However, when she had something to say, it was important to listen. Since it was usually meaningful, often inspirational, encouraging, educational and loving. Her two cats often competed for who would get a place on her shoulder, sometimes compromising with one on each side.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Ruby Rector; grandson Ethan Rector; and cats, Shadow and Mica.
At her request, her ashes will be placed near her husband in the Whelen Pioneer Cemetery near Pullman, where David’s pioneer relatives also have graves. A memorial service at the United Church of Moscow will happen at a later date. Donations may be sent to the Hope Center, Habitat for Humanity, the 1912 Center, or the United Church of Christ.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.