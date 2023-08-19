Karen Elizabeth Chesnut

In Loving Memory of Karen Chesnut

———

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Karen Chesnut, a beloved wife, mother and matriarch. Karen peacefully joined her husband, Barry, and oldest daughter, Shelley, in heaven on Sunday, July 30, 2023, just four months after Barry’s departure. Her journey in this world may have come to an end, but her spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and cherished her.

