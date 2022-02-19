Karen M. Johnson Bieker, 76, of Pullman and formerly of Moscow, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Regency Assisted Living of Pullman.
Karen was born in Moscow on Nov. 22, 1945, to Wilma and Ray Johnson. She attended Moscow High School and later received her GED.
Karen worked a number of years for Latah Care Center, Aspen Care Center and Good Samaritan Care Center. Before retiring for medical reasons, she worked for several years in a quilting business owned by her daughter, Lori.
Throughout Karen’s life, she walked close with the Lord; she worked as well as volunteered in several churches. Karen was a very kind soul and always showing love to anyone lucky enough to know her. Her bubbly persona was contagious to us all and will greatly be missed but never forgotten.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Lori Andersen, of Kentucky, and was preceded in death by a son, Forest McQueen, of Nevada. Karen has a total of seven grandchildren.
Karen will be laid to rest at the Moscow Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.