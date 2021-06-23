Karla Anne David, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. She was 69.
Karla was born Feb. 11, 1952, in Colfax to William and Emma Bailey Ringer. She graduated from Moscow High School in 1970. She married Ron David in Coeur d’Alene in 1980. Karla enjoyed reading, gardening, her dog “Louie” and trips to the casino.
Karla worked for Johnson News Agency in Moscow and Servatius News in Clarkston before going to work for the Lewiston Post Office.
She is survived by her husband, Ron, at their Lewiston home; a sister, Sharon (Mel) Gray; two nephews, Ryan (Amber, Tanner) and Craig (Tammy, Bailey and Anna), all of Moscow.
Karla’s wishes were to be cremated and no service planned. She will be laid to rest near her parents at Sunset Cemetery in Moscow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.