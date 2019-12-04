Kathleen Ann (Malone) Zillinger was born Jan. 30, 1956, to Ruth Mary Malone and Patrick Russel Malone in St. Louis. She went to be with her savior Friday, Dec. 1, 2019, passing away quietly in her sleep.
She married Charles Marshall Zillinger on May 28, 1977. She was a loving mother to her children, Ethan Stuart Zillinger, Aaron Isaac Zillinger and James Matthias Zillinger. The family moved to Idaho in 1997 and attended church at Concordia Lutheran in Pullman, and most recently at Augustana Lutheran in Moscow.
She loved teaching Sunday school, especially to the preschool age group. She worked at numerous jobs in the public and private sector, was active in her Christian walk, performed as a professional clown and loved doing volunteer work, from being a candy striper in her teen years to most recently being a volunteer at the Gritman Medical Center’s gift store during retirement.
In lieu of flowers, Kathleen had asked that donations be made to Augustana Lutheran Church, 1015 W. C St., Moscow, ID 83843 to help in supporting its ministry, as well as to support two charities she was particularly fond of: Lutherans in Africa, a program that trains pastors and teachers to spread the Gospel; and Heifer International, a program that provides animals to small farmers in Africa to assist them in becoming self-supporting.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Beulah Cemetery in Troy.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.