Kathleen Susan Baxter, 60, passed away in her sleep Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in her Moscow home.
Kathy was born Nov. 8, 1962, in Sun Valley, Calif. Early on, she moved to the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas with her parents. As a child, Kathy loved caring for her many animals, including a horse, pig, chickens, ferret and more. She continued that love by adopting and rescuing several pets throughout her lifetime.
Kathy overcame many challenges in her childhood to become a loving mother, friend, colleague and partner. She worked for a number of years as an elementary and middle school librarian, where she found her true calling of helping students succeed personally and academically.
Kathy pursued her dream of becoming a teacher, graduating from the University of Idaho in May 2013. She began her career immediately, teaching at Moscow High School and then at Paradise Creek Regional High School, where she lived out her passion daily.
Kathy was an eclectic and compassionate soul who poured her heart into her many fervors over the years, including gardening, cooking, all forms of art, reading, teaching and learning.
Kathy is survived by her two children, Mandolyn (Pedro) Garcia-Ruiz and Joshua Baxter, three grandchildren and companion Lori Chrisman. Kathy was preceded in death by her oldest son, Anthony Duclos.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate Kathy’s life at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 East Sixth St., Moscow. Flowers, condolences, photos and memories are welcome and can be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.