Kathleen Velma Wilde

Kathy Velma Wilde died at age 70 on July 30, 2022, of a rare genetic disorder, at Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d’Alene. Kathy is survived by her immediate family members: husband, Keith Wilde; brother, Howard Hazeltine; son, Doug Stansber; and nephews Richard and Raymond Hazeltine. Other family members include four stepbrothers and one stepsister, along with one grandnephew and four grandnieces. The family decided not to have religious services; however, there will be graveside services at a later date for the family and close friends.
Kathy was born Aug. 31, 1952, at Gritman Memorial Hospital, to Lowell Raymond Hazeltine and Velma Harriette Marshall. She grew up in the Palouse and attended school in Potlatch up to the 10th grade but dropped out when she married Mike Stansbery of Potlatch. The only child of this marriage was a son named Doug Stansbery. After Doug’s birth, Kathy could not have any more children. The marriage ended in divorce a few years later.
On Aug. 2, 1979, Kathy remarried at the Latah County Courthouse before Magistrate Judge Ralph H. Haley, to her current husband, Keith Wilde. Kathy worked as a waitress and later as a short-order cook to support her husband in college, working toward his BA in crop science. In May of 1986, her husband graduated from the University of Idaho and gained employment with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Then they moved to Aberdeen, Idaho. Kathy continued to work as a short-order cook.
After her husband lost his position because of a disability, Kathy wanted to move back to the Palouse. In May of 1996, both moved back to Moscow. In the fall semester of 1998, Kathy became employed by Sodexo-University Dinning at the University of Idaho. She continued to work for Sodexo for the remainder of her career.
Kathy enjoyed working for Sodexo. She was looked up to as a surrogate mother by undergraduate students away from home for the first time. She earned her GED. She earned a certificate from the Culinary Foundations on Feb. 28, 2002, and she became manager of Joe’s Café in the Student Union Building. Kathy thrived in this environment.
On Dec. 14, 2009, Kathy had back surgery to correct an ongoing back problem, which was not as successful as she hoped. She could not return to work at Sodexo and went on disability. However, she loved working with people and redirected her attention to her family and to fellow members in her recovery group. She continued to pursue these actives for the remainder of her life. Kathy will be deeply missed by her family, close friends and members of her recovery group.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.