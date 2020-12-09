Kathy Lee Kramer, age 73, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at her home in Tekoa from cancer.
Kathy Lee Mecklenburg was born Jan. 20, 1947, at Ames, Iowa, to Norman and Mae Fern (Rounds) Mecklenburg. She was raised in Mapleton, Iowa, and attended schools in Mapleton, graduating from high school in 1965. Following high school, she attended Morningside College in Omaha, Neb., received a degree in education and became an elementary school teacher.
She taught school until the birth of her two sons, Matthew and John. She was married to Donald Williams. The family had lived in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Boise and Kennewick before moving to Potlatch in 1986, where she became pastor of Elmore United Methodist Church. It was the calling she was born to do, serving God, the Elmore church family and the community all the way to the end of her days with us. During her pastoral career, she attended St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas. As she gained experience and grew relationships, she knew she was exactly where she belonged, in Elmore with her favorite people on Earth. She sacrificed for and loved this community beyond description.
As life goes on and ebbs and flows, her marriage to Don ended. Time passed and, through collisions of career paths, she met, befriended, fell in love with and married Robert Kramer, of Tekoa, Wash., director of Kramer Funeral Home. They worked many of the same gigs professionally, and their relationship blossomed and flourished. In fact many “dates” would consist of Kathy riding along with Robert as they zipped about the countryside providing impeccable funeral home services. These drives revealed their undeniable chemistry, similar senses of humor and unwavering duty. They were two peas in a pod. They shared a keen mutual understanding of each other’s respective careers that are extremely unpredictable with even more unpredictable schedules. This respect and understanding allowed each to flourish in their respective fields.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Norm and Mae Fern Mecklenburg.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Kramer, her sons, stepson and many grandchildren: Matt Williams (Holli), Erynn Bellevue (Sean), Danae, Brixton and Gavin; John Williams (Wanjiru), and Asher; Adam Kramer (Suzi), Rylee and Jackson. And hundreds of extended church and community family whom she loved and served selflessly and humbly with amazing dedication. (Don’t tell her we said that!)
Viewing will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at Goldenrod Cemetery in Tekoa, with social distance requirements. A larger public memorial service is to be determined later on in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Elmore UMC, or Tekoa Ambulance.
Kathy passed peacefully in her comfy chair, holding the hand of the love of her life, Robert. She was and is the best of us.