Keith Leonard Ailor passed peacefully Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Tender Care Adult Family Home in Pullman. He was 63. The son of Betty (Scott) Ailor and Kenneth Ailor, he was born and raised in Pullman, and spent his whole life here. He graduated from Pullman High School in 1978.
Keith was descended from Whitman County Pioneer Jacob Fulton Ailor, who moved to Whitman County more than 120 years ago and farmed in the Johnson area until his death. Also, on his mother’s side descended from Simon and Lola Mae (Bailey) Johnson who farmed in the Troy area in the early 1900s. The Scott’s homestead was on Flannigan Creek outside of Viola.
Keith worked for Dissmores, and then began working at Washington State University in 1989. Where he worked until his early retirement in 2015 due to health reasons. Keith enjoyed fishing and baseball in his younger years. He also enjoyed the family holiday Pan (card game) marathons.
He is survived by his father Kenneth Ailor, brother Kenny (Kay) Ailor, sister Vicky (Randy) Parr, all of Pullman, two nieces Jennifer (Steven) Perez, of Moses Lake, Wash., Stephanie (Cristian) Palomo, of Spokane, great-nephews Brayden Ailor, Nico Perez and Mason Palomo, one great niece Madison Perez and two children Brian Ailor and Erin Ailor. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Betty.
The family will have a celebration of life for Keith from 3:30-7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Zeppoz, 780 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Please dress casually. Interment for Keith will be a private family service at a later date.
The family is grateful to the loving care Keith received from Tracey’s Tender Care this past year, and to Hospice. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Memorial gifts may be made in Keith’s name to Gentiva Hospice of the Palouse. “He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother.” Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.