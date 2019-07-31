Keith P. Lincoln, 80, of Pullman, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman.
Dad, you began this journey May 8, 1939, in Reading, Mich. The family soon relocated to Monrovia, Calif. That included your dad, Payson, your mom, Ernestine (Cowell), your brothers, Neile and Judd, and your sister, Lona. Growing up on a citrus ranch consisting mainly of oranges, lemons and avocados, you learned the value of a good day’s work.
After high school, you came to Washington State on a football scholarship. While playing for the Cougs and earning your degree in education, you met the love of your life, Bonnie Jo McKarcher, your future wife and our beloved mother.
After WSU, you were drafted by the San Diego Chargers and had an amazing NFL career that includes some records that still stand.
Upon retiring from football, you relocated us back to Pullman to “raise us the right way.” You opened a couple of restaurants, The Goal Post and the Red Noodle, before jumping back into football and coaching at UI and WSU. Tiring from the long hours and time away from family, you found your dream job and “the best job on campus.” You became the director of alumni relations and were instrumental in having the vision to see an old, broken-down barn and creating the living room for Cougs to enjoy when coming back home.
Throughout this illustrious journey, you came upon your greatest achievement of all time, being the best Dad and Papa anyone could ever hope for. Kip, myself, Brandon, Dylan, Maddy, Tyler, Malia and Stacey are so blessed to have had you in our lives. Your wisdom, guidance and love will go on forever. Is doughnut day still scheduled for every Saturday morning?
Dad is survived by his two sons, Kip and Lance (Stacey) Lincoln; his brothers, Neile (Vernice) and Judd (DeVonna) Lincoln; his brother-in-law, R.A. Skip (Sharon) McKarcher; and his grandchildren, Brandon, Maddy, Tyler and Malia Lincoln.
Dad is preceded in death by his “girlfriend,” Bonnie Jo; his parents, Payson and Ernestine Lincoln; his other parents, Reggie and Lydia (Kromm) McKarcher; his sister, Lona; and his grandson, Dylan Nicholas Lincoln.
A private graveside service will be held at the Pullman Cemetery. A celebration of life gathering in honor of Keith will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6, at the Lewis Alumni Centre on the WSU campus.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the Pullman Cemetery Fencing Fund, Pullman Parks and Recreation, 240 SE Dexter St., Pullman, WA 99163 or the Pullman Regional Hospital Nurse Fund.