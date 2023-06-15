Keli Jo (Lazelle) Willard passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at The Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene.

She was born Feb. 15, 1966, in Modesto, Calif., to Glenn A. Lazelle and Judy Scoville Lazelle. Keli attended Potlatch Elementary through the fifth grade, moving with her family to Spokane and graduating from University High School in 1984.

Keli was a dancer. She was active and popular in high school and college. She graduated from Eastern Washington University with a degree in computer analytics. She was part of the band percussionists, speaker at her college graduation, and a model for a Route 66 commercial. She worked for various companies and was considered an overachiever until her retirement due to health issues. She was a member of Real Life Church and her faith was an important part of her daily life. She was a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. She was a pet lover and when she recently lost her dog, Lola, it broke her heart.