Keli Jo (Lazelle) Willard passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at The Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene.
She was born Feb. 15, 1966, in Modesto, Calif., to Glenn A. Lazelle and Judy Scoville Lazelle. Keli attended Potlatch Elementary through the fifth grade, moving with her family to Spokane and graduating from University High School in 1984.
Keli was a dancer. She was active and popular in high school and college. She graduated from Eastern Washington University with a degree in computer analytics. She was part of the band percussionists, speaker at her college graduation, and a model for a Route 66 commercial. She worked for various companies and was considered an overachiever until her retirement due to health issues. She was a member of Real Life Church and her faith was an important part of her daily life. She was a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. She was a pet lover and when she recently lost her dog, Lola, it broke her heart.
Keli Jo married F. Ernie Willard on March 25, 2000, in Snohomish, Wash., and resided in the Snohomish area prior to moving to Hayden, Idaho, where she lived at the time of her death. She is survived by Ernie at their home.
Keli was recently preceded in death by her father, Glenn A. Lazelle on March 21, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Ernie, mother, Judy Dahl, of Rathdrum, Idaho, brothers Kory Lazelle, of Rathdrum, and Curt (Elaine), of LaGrange, Ga. She is survived by stepchildren Todd, of San Diego, Steven, of Texas, and a stepdaughter Tracy Bunson, of San Diego. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A joint-remembrance will be held for Keli and Glenn at 1 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse, with the Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. Private burial has taken place.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.