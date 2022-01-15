Kelly James Johnson was born June 6, 1957, in Lewiston and passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Seattle.
Dad spent the majority of his career as a mechanic. He worked at Chipman & Brown, and at the Washington State University Motor Pool. He also followed in his father’s footsteps and drove semi.
His hobbies and interests included softball, demolition derbies, Nascar and camping.
He is survived by daughters Jennifer (Justin) Piper, of Viola, and Paula Johnson, of Kennewick; grandchildren Terra Elder, Raydiant Johnson, Andrew Elder, Keara Johnson, Logan Piper, Shailynn Edwards, Dysen Edwards, Zaidee Johnson and Payton Johnson; as well as 11 siblings.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman, sister Judy, and mother, Rejane.
No service will be held. Cremation to take place and his ashes will be spread in the Snake River.