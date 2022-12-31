A memorial Mass for Kelly Steward will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 525 N. Fifth Ave., Sequim, Wash., with the Rev. ClayOla Gitane and the Rev. Bill Tarter CFC officiating.
Mrs. Steward died at home surrounded by family Dec. 5, 2022. At her request, there was a cremation.
She was born Nov. 25, 1945, to Ed and Vera Kelly in Greeley, Colo. She graduated in 1980 from the University of Colorado Denver Dental School with her EFDA degree. Once retired, she found her passion in volunteering at Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County alongside her mentor and friend Rose Crumb for 17 years. Her true joy was to quietly volunteer to help those in need.
Her husband, Robert Steward, died in 1992.
Survivors include daughter Denise Blehm, of Sequim; Mark Blehm (and Trish) and grandchildren David, Adam and Kate, of Pullman; Brett Steward (and Shelby), of Cheyenne, Wyo.; other survivors include many nieces and nephews and brother Kenneth Kelly. She was preceded in death by her sister Kathleen Lasnetske and brother Richard Kelly.
Memorial donations may be made to the Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 829 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles, WA 98362 or St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 525 N. Fifth Ave., Sequim, WA 98382.
Drennan and Ford Funeral Home in Port Angeles is in charge of arrangements.