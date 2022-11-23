Kenneth Gordon Arnold, of Pullman, died at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, of complications from a fall. He was 63 years old.
Ken was born Sept. 10, 1959, in Denver. In 1972, he arrived in Pullman with his family and except for a few years he was a lifelong resident of the Palouse. Ken graduated from Pullman High School in 1977 and attended Spokane Community College, where he earned an associate degree in applied science. Auto mechanics was his profession and he was an excellent mechanic until his medically necessitated retirement in 2011.
Ken married Lori Bryant in 1980. They were later divorced. They had two children, Elisha Heather Lane, of Seattle, and Brandon Kenneth Arnold, of Moscow.
Although his health limited his activities in recent years, Ken enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, golf, trap shooting and spending time in the outdoors. He was a fan of the Seahawks and Mariners. He loved spending time with friends and always had a ready smile for everyone.
Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce; his father, Gordon; and his long-time companion, Patt Severson. He is survived by his daughter, Elisha; his son, Brandon; sisters Debbie Andersen, of Kingston, Wash., and Patricia Arnold, of Thornton, Wash., as well as various nieces and nephews.
Ken was one of the good guys and he will be deeply missed by those who knew him. Ken will be cremated with a private family ceremony planned for a later date. There will be a celebration of his life at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Zeppoz in Pullman. Please bring your memories of Ken to share as we say our final goodbyes.