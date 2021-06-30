Kenneth John Segota, 72, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, after a fight with cancer. He gave it all he had and fought to the very end.
Kenneth was born to Lora and Walmer Segota on April 15, 1949, in Moscow. He was the best Tax Day present they ever received. When Ken was a year old, his little brother, Glenn, was born and a brotherhood of epic proportions began. Ken’s early life saw him moving to many different places for his dad’s job. He grew up a little of everywhere. When Ken was 12 years old, he got a great surprise when his little sister, Sheryl, surprised them all. Wherever they went, Ken had two constants in his life. He loved to play baseball and he loved Boy Scouts. Ken was an avid scouter from childhood and earned a scout’s highest honor, Eagle, in 1964. Ken graduated from Skyline High School in Idaho Falls in 1967.
Ken attended the University of Idaho, in Moscow, seeking a degree in broadcasting and mass media. In his first year of college, he met Hazel “Joy” Baumgartner who was pursuing a degree in dietetics and who was interested in dating Ken’s roommate. Fate would have other plans for these two. Ken and Joy quickly realized they had a connection and began a relationship. Their first date was a military ball for Ken’s Air Force ROTC program. Their love would grow and blossom at the UI and they became engaged during their junior year of college. On July 30, 1971, Ken and Joy were married in a ceremony at Moscow Church of the Nazarene.
Ken took a job at KUID TV/Idaho Public Television and he and Joy settled into a quiet life in Moscow. After nine years of marriage, Ken and Joy welcomed their first child, a daughter, Melissa Vaye Segota, May 4, 1980. Two years later, they welcomed their son, James Fredrick Segota, April 18, 1982. Ken was devoted to his family and there were many years of camping, hiking and floating down the St. Joe River. Ken continued working for Idaho Public Television where he became their chief engineer. Ken loved his work and excelled at his job. He received the Gold Circle Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Science, Northwest Chapter, for 50-plus years of outstanding service to the industry and his community.
Outside of the station and his family, Ken was an avid Boy Scout and his love for scouting led to a lifetime of helping young men be all that they could be. Ken was a scoutmaster for Troop 344 for about 20 years. He served in many other roles for the troop and remained active in leadership until the day he passed. Ken loved all that the scouting world taught young people and he was a devoted volunteer within scouting. He was instrumental in the formation of Troop 333. The scouting organization knew what a gem they had and recognized him with many awards. Over his lifetime he received: Skillern Award in 1994, Extra Miler Award in 1996 and 2000, District Award of Merit in 1998, Vigil Award in 1999, Arrowman of the Year in 2001, Silver Beaver Award in 2001, Golden Scouter in 2008, Corner Stone Award in 2015, Centurion Award in 2015, Appaloosa Award in 2020, and a NOAC scholarship was named in his honor in 2020.
In his later life, Ken recognized many life goals. In 2010, Ken’s children petitioned on his behalf to receive his degree from the University of Idaho. In a ceremony he knew nothing about, he received his degree just months before his son graduated from his bachelor’s program. Ken loved his grandkids. Even though Ken and Joy only had two children, they hit a jackpot with grandkids, getting a total of nine. Boy did he love them! He was a loving husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Lora and Walmer Segota; his nephew Richie, his great-niece Feydra; his mother-in-law, Mickie Duross; his sister, Sheryl; and his precious daughter, Melissa. He is loved and missed by those of us left behind: His wife, Joy; son James (Missy); son-in-law Joe; his grandchildren, Nathaniel, Stephanie, Eli, Gabe, Delilah, Melanie, April, Randy and Zander; his brother, Glenn (Sue), and their kids, Richard and Molly; his sister’s children, Randy and Michelle; his brother-in-law, Jim (Sally), and their children, Eric and Andrea; and countless friends and family will forever miss the adoring man who loved with all his heart.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to scout troops 344 or 333 of Moscow so they can continue the work that Ken loved so much, or to the Ken Segota NOAC scholarship fund. Ken’s service will be held at 11 a.m. July 17 at the Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow, ID 83843. All are welcome! If you are a scout, please wear your uniform in honor of Ken.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.