Kenneth Lee Harrison, 63, was born in Billings, Mont., Aug. 3, 1957, and passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Moscow.
Ken was a U.S. Marine and served his country from 1976 and was honorably discharged in 1979. He began working for the Burlington Northern Railroad for the track department in 1979 through 1995. He took early retirement from the railroad in 2019. He traveled all over the Pacific Northwest for 16 years.
Ken leaves behind one daughter Kellie Marie Harrison who was the light in his eyes. Ken was an accomplished drummer and vocalist and spent every free moment he had in his “man cave” drumming.
Ken met the love of his life Renee in 1990 and spent the next 30 years chasing her dreams wherever they took them. Ken and Renee moved 10 times during their marriage and lived in Davenport, Wash.; Coeur d’Alene; Reno, Nev.; Spokane Valley; and finally found their landing spot in Moscow in 2017. Ken loved this “little town” and was looking forward to fishing and hunting in his new home state. Ken and Renee loved to travel and take drives with no particular direction in mind. They just loved driving together and sightseeing and were excited to do more after Renee retired.
Ken was preceded in death by his father Arnold, mother Alice, brother Richard, stepfather Al and brother-in-law Gary. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Renee Harrison; daughter Kellie Harrison; sister Vicki Morrison; stepson Jeremiah Johnson (Heather); stepdaughter Jessaca Schmeider (Kevin); grandsons Jaymason, Blake, Clayton and Miles Johnson; granddaughter Katana Alexander; two nieces and three nephews.
The family would like to extend sincere appreciation for the care and compassion delivered by Short’s Funeral Home in Moscow, Gritman Medical Center and the Moscow Fire Department, Paramedic Service, and Moscow Police Department. A special thank you to Carole Wells for being a true friend assisting Renee through this difficult time, and, lastly, to the University of Idaho College of Law family for their overwhelming support. A private service will be held later next spring.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.