The family of Kenneth Murray Meyers is sad to share news that the final chapter of Ken’s life story, dealing with pancreatic cancer, came to an end on the evening of Oct. 27, 2022. This chapter has been a tough one. And yet we’re full of gratitude for all the ways his life and ours were enriched by the many kindnesses of family, friends, neighbors and health care providers.
Ken was born in Great Falls, Mont., on Sept. 15, 1942, to Ruth and Murray Meyers. Later, Ken was adopted by Ruth’s second husband, Clarence Underdal. Recently Ken was reunited with his half-sisters, Mary Ellen Wagner and Gail Berg. He and Sandra Schneider married in 1962. After moving to Pullman for Ken’s Ph.D. program at Washington State University, his son Tim (Stacia) and daughter Tiffany (David) were born. Ken was a devoted father to Tim and Tiffany and they were equally devoted to him. Ken and Judy Barnes were married at Schweitzer Chapel in 1993. Ken was a father to Judy’s children as well: Jonathan, Sarah (Tom) and Brigitte. Known as Grandpa or Pappo to their combined grandchildren — Mitch and Samantha (Tim), Lex and Caitlin (Tiffany), Maria and Ella (Sarah), and Olivia (Jonathan) — he was a cherished, present and special person in each of their lives.
Ken’s life story is one of contributions and connections. During his 38 years as professor, researcher and associate dean at WSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine, he taught physiology to generations of practicing veterinarians. He directed a laboratory that conducted cutting-edge research. Their work led to a range of discoveries about Scotty Cramp, platelet function and bleeding disorders. With colleagues and graduate students, he published nearly 100 original research papers. He helped establish a transfusion medicine program. He helped develop the WSU CVM Pet Loss Hotline, which led to similar programs across the country. He was a beloved advocate for veterinary students. This final chapter of Ken’s story has been made immeasurably richer by calls and letters from former students and colleagues who shared their respect for Ken’s scientific rigor and their gratitude for his guidance, mentoring and kindness.
After retirement in 2005, he and Judy moved to their full-time home near Sandpoint. He then contributed to their new community. He served several terms on the board of directors for their Sourdough Point neighborhood. He led the effort for their multimillion lake water purification system. He was “the guy to call” for projects. His progressive politics led him to serve as Bonner County Democrats party chair and as an Idaho State Senate candidate. He and Judy enjoyed the civics lesson of his 2016 campaign. He quipped that being a Cougar football fan was good training to be a Democrat in North Idaho.
Ken’s range of interests and activities led to many more connections. With friends and family, he hiked most of the fabulous trails in the area. Ken was one of those age 70-plus folks who did Scotchman Peak and had a family reputation of never quitting until the real summit, whether the granola and water held out or not. He knew the runs and off-piste areas of Schweitzer ski mountain like the back of his hand. He savored time with his Masters ski racing buddies and turned in respectable times on giant slalom races. After ski team adventures at Great Falls High and Montana State University, he was glad to once again enjoy that thrill. He taught all seven of his grandkids to ski. He and his fishing buddies explored most of the streams and rivers of the Panhandle. They had great times in Sitka and in Canada. He enjoyed the connections and fellowship of his “Boys Night Out” gang. The joke was that they all enjoyed their BNO conversations and especially the chance to eat red meat (free of wifely scolding).
While on a research sabbatical at University of Washington – Seattle, Ken learned to sail. That passion blossomed during retirement, with sailing adventures in the Puget Sound, Desolation Sound, the British Virgin Islands and many years exploring Lake Pend Oreille on Hey Jude.
Ken was a bright man of many talents and interests. He is remembered for his indefatigable energy. A son-in-law remarked that “coming home required training for Camp Meyers.” Ken read and traveled widely. He had a passion for discovery and learning something new. His life story is packed with a multitude of different chapters.
The family would like everyone join us for Ken’s funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 601 S. Lincoln, Sandpoint. The funeral will be followed by a brief graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery. After that, Ken’s family invites you to come share a luncheon at Donovan Hall, next to St. Joseph’s. Please come and celebrate Ken’s full and rich life.
The family wishes to express profound gratitude to our wonderful neighbors and friends, the team at Virginia Mason Pancreatic Cancer Institute, Bonner General Hospice and Lakeview Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be sent to the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine (P.O. Box 647010, Pullman, WA 99164-7010), to support the Veterinary Teaching Hospital Transfusion Medicine program.
