Kenneth Neil Ellsworth, longtime Pullman business owner, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at his home from complications of pancreatic cancer. He was 58.
A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Courtyard by Marriott, 1295 NE North Fairway Road, Pullman.
Ken was born March 17, 1961, in Spokane and grew up on the Palouse. Ken graduated from Pullman High School in 1979. He moved to Arizona to receive mechanics training in the automotive institute there. He returned to Pullman and worked in various automotive parts stores and mechanic shops in town.
He married Sue Herdering on May 12, 1984. They made Pullman their home and raised their family there. In April 1994, Ken and Sue opened Pro Tech Auto Repair in Pullman. When he wasn’t busy at work, Ken loved to play the guitar and write songs with friends.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; and their two sons, Richard and Carl, both of Pullman; multiple parents; and numerous siblings. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to a cancer research charity of your choice.
