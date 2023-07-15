Kenneth Runyon

Kenny passed away at his home Monday, July 10, 2023. He was born on Jan. 30, 1952, to Donald and Annabelle Runyon in Prairie City, Ore. The family moved to Worley, Idaho, to work at the family farm. They later moved to Potlatch where Kenny’s father began working for Bennett Lumber.
Kenny graduated from Potlatch High School. Kenny worked at the Potlatch Lumber mill and then for the Latah County road district. After that he began driving chip truck for Jack Buell. Kenny finished his working life at Bennett Lumber where he drove truck and then went to work in the mill.
Kenny welcomed his sons Randall and Lukas into his life in 1983 and 1985. Kenny loved his boys and was so proud of the men they have become. Teaching them to ride motorcycles and to work hard for what they wanted in their lives were some of his happiest times. Kenny met Lori Martin in 1990. They were married Nov. 12, 1998. Kenny and Lori went on to welcome two bonus daughters and four amazing grandchildren. Kenny lived in Princeton most of his life. He could often be seen mowing the grass or shoveling snow and of course washing and polishing his truck or personal vehicles. Kenny loved to make things shine. He enjoyed camping and fishing, but his favorite thing was riding his dirt bike. Kenny spent endless hours on his favorite trails that he knew like the back of his hand.
The last few years were taken from him by a neurological disorder that changed his whole lifestyle. Kenny has kicked started his dirt bike and rode off to heaven.
A celebration of Kenny’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Princeton Community Center. At Kenny’s request we are keeping it informal with pie and cookies being served.
Kenny is survived by his wife Lori, his children Randall (Becca) and Lukas (Charae). His grandchildren Tyson, Kayden, Brooklyn and Brendan and his sister Cheryl (Bud) Kreid, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and extended in-laws. He was preceded in death by both his parents.
The family would like to suggest donations to the Potlatch Fire Department, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855, or to Elite Hospice, 1370 Bridge St., Clarkston, WA 99403.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.