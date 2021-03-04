Kenneth Wayne Kipp died at his home in Moscow on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at age 68.
Kenn was born in Livingston, Mont., to mother Lorena Marie Dorvall (Hysham, Mont.) and John Fredrick Kipp (Lone Tree, Iowa).
The family later moved to Portland, Ore., where Kenn graduated from Benson Polytechnic High School. He attended Mount Hood Community College and later University of Idaho.
Kenn entered the Air Force in 1970 and was honorably discharged in 1972.
He worked in Alaska with Bureau of Land Management as a surveyor and returned to work with the Idaho State Department of Transportation and retired from the city of Moscow earning, on his own, his “Roads Scholar” degree.
Kenn married Chris (Gardner) in 1984. They later divorced in 2016 but remained friends. Together they raised their son, Tyler, who was Kenn’s pride and joy.
Kenn was a talented artist and had a high degree of skill in mathematics and writing. He was a humorist for sure and told many tall tales. He loved the outdoors. He skied, hunted, fished, loved music and dancing. He played a mean game of horseshoes and loved going to hot springs. He smoothed ruffled feathers.
Kenn never asked for help but was there if you needed him. He was spontaneous and was known to put on long johns and a Hawaiian shirt to invite friends over for a BBQ party in the snow.
Kenn was preceded in death by his father, John. He is survived by his mother, Marie, of Vancouver, Wash.; son Tyler, of Riverton, Utah; brother Mick (Crystal), of Vancouver, Wash.; sister Linda Hermeston (Mark), of Vancouver, Wash., and sister Marcia, of West Linn, Ore. He has many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He will be buried and honored in Moscow at a later date.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of the arrangements.