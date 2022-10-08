Kenneth Wesley Smick, Endicott native, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. He was 73.
At Ken’s request, there will be no funeral service and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. He was buried privately at the Endicott Cemetery.
Ken was born Nov. 25, 1948, in Colfax to Kenneth “Bud” and Sylvia (Schmick) Smick. He was the second of four children born to the Smicks and grew up on the family farm near Endicott. During his junior year in high school he helped lead his team to the State B Basketball Tournament in Spokane. It was during this tournament that Ken broke the state record for rebounding and became a unanimous selection for the First Team All-State Player of the Tournament. He graduated in 1967 and went on to Washington State University where he played on the freshman basketball team and as a sophomore, for the varsity team. He completed a pharmacy degree, graduating in 1972. He was also a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Ken married Catherine Marie Roth in 1984. Ken worked in several different pharmacies but the majority of his time was spent working at Sid’s Pharmacy in Pullman and the Owl Pharmacies in Cheney and Spokane. Customers of all the pharmacies he worked at trusted and respected him and he always went out of his way to make sure they were well taken care of.
His faith in God and his family are the most important things to him and he demonstrated this throughout his life. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:9. He was a great spiritual warrior.
Ken is survived by his wife, Cathy; daughter, Kendal (Tom); grandchildren Raelynn, Maleah, Brinley, Weston and Arlo; brother Glenn Smick (Susan); and sisters Carol Gordon (Dave) and Annette Smith (Pat). He was preceded in death by his parents and by his son, Daniel.
