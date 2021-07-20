Our beloved Dad, Son, Brother, Uncle and “Grandpo” Kevin Lee Broncheau passed away from complications from COVID-19 on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Everett, Wash. He was born in Clarkston and was also a member of the Nez Perce Tribe.
He will be remembered by everyone who ever met him, all the people that he made laugh and everyone that were lucky enough for him to call family. He passed away at the young age of 58, and should have had many more years and grandchildren snuggles left, but ultimately was taken too soon.
Solie Funeral Home in Everett will be taking care of Kevin’s passage into the next life.