Kim Marie Haight, 62, of Pullman, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at her Pullman home.
Kim was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y., on Sept. 7, 1958, to Irving and Carrie (Dupee) Boyea. She grew up and graduated from high school in Plattsburgh. Following graduation, Kim married Tim Haight on Dec. 16, 1978. Together they followed his military career, living in New York until moving to McCord Air Force Base in Tacoma. They later moved to the Tri-Cities, Spokane and Moscow, until moving to Pullman nine years ago. Kim worked in customer service for Walmart and had a career that spanned 20 years.
She is survived by her husband, Tim, at their Pullman home; her daughter, Jessica Haight-Angelo, of Boston; her son, Travis Haight, of Spokane; and a sister, Gail Youmans. The memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman. Social distance protocols will be followed. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.