Kimberley Susan Phelan, 66, died Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman from an eight-year illness with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born in Jerseyville, Ill., Jan. 24, 1952, the oldest of two children born to Tom and Janet Feyerabend.
Kimberley attended grade school and graduated with many scholastic and music honors from Jersey Community High School in 1970. While doing so, she worked summers at the Westlake Country Club as a lifeguard.
She attended Knox College in Galesburg, Ill., graduating in 1974 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Modern Languages after studying at the University of Besancon, France, in 1973-74.
In 1981, she moved to Boise, attending Boise State College, where she received her teaching certificate beginning her career in secondary education. An avid sportswoman, she participated in water sports, sailing, running competitively, kayaking and was a river guide on the wild and scenic Snake River in Idaho. She later received an award as Sportswoman of the Year from Southern Oregon College in Ashland, Ore., for 1994.
While attending Boise State College in 1981, she met her husband to be David P. Phelan. They married July 12, 1986, at the home of Tom and Janet Feyerabend in Jerseyville and were married for 32 years.
Kimberley worked in Idaho and Alaska teaching high school English and French. After retiring full-time, she worked in Prineville, Ore., as a wildland fire dispatcher and substitute teacher while living working at the Quail Valley Ranch with her husband for 15 years until she was no longer able. She spent the last three years of her life residing at Bishop Place Assisted Living.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Janet Feyerabend; mother-in-law, Ruth Phelan; her grandparents, Paul and Virginia Horn and Bert and Velma Feyerabend.
Surviving are her husband David Phelan of Prineville, Ore.; a sister-in-law, Stephanie Miller, of Moscow; a brother, Tom Feyerabend Jr., and wife, Barbara, of Blue Springs, Mont.; an aunt, Dorothy Drew, of Lincoln, Ill.; cousin, Barbara Belshe, and husband, Sid, of Jefferson City, Mont.; cousin Jim Drew, and wife, Lisa, of Lincoln, Ill.; nephews and spouses David and Rachel Feyerabend and children, Liam and Nora, of Kansas City, Mont.; Matthew and Megan Feyerabend of Siloam Springs, Ariz.; and Nathan and Marci Feyerabend and children Luke and Lainey, of Overland Park, Kan.
The celebration of Kimberley’s life will be at the Cheney Mansion Jerseyville Historical Society, 601 State St., Jerseyville, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from noon to 4 p.m. Food and refreshments will be served, and the St. Louis Ukulele Group will provide music.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Bishop Place Assisted Living, Kindred Hospice, Dr. Stephanie Fosback, Julia Parker and all the independent caregivers and therapists for their outstanding care, compassion and support.
Memorials may be given to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund or a Food Bank of your choice.