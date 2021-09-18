Kimberly Ann George Marin, 57, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Heredia, Costa Rica, where she and her husband, Ricardo Marin, had lived for more than 20 years. She passed away of pneumonia complicated by aftereffects of COVID-19 following surgery.
Kim grew up in Pullman and attended Pullman High School, Washington State University and the University of Idaho, where she earned bachelor’s degrees and a secondary education teaching credential in humanities and Latin American history, respectively. She taught English part time at various schools, institutes and colleges in Heredia. She loved dogs, especially cocker spaniels — she had three of those.
She is survived by her husband, Ricardo, of Heredia. The couple had no children. She is also survived by her mother, Kathryn George, of Pullman; her adopted father, Albert George, of Longview, Wash.; a sister, Elizabeth Francene George-Hall, of Leander, Texas; three stepbrothers, Nick Klimko, of Puyallup, Chris Klimko, of Pullman, and Ben Klimko, of Moscow; and a stepsister, Julie Klimko Hix, of Lapwai. She was predeceased by her natural father, Lawrence Lapierre, and her stepfather, Ronald Klimko.