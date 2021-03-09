Kodianne Leona (Anderson) Stephens, 40, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Boise, surrounded by her family.
Kodi is survived by her three sons, Jacob Lee Stephens, of Moscow, Levi Michael Stephens, of Meridian, Idaho, Tristan Joshua Stephens, of Meridian, Idaho, and one daughter, Emmaline June Soria, of Star, Idaho. In addition to her four children, Kodi is leaving behind her mother and stepfather, Marla and Von Smith, of Meridian, Idaho; four sisters, Danielle Funseth (Michael), of Great Falls, Mont., Kristin Jones (Brian), of Spokane, Kimberli Telford (James), of Middleton, Idaho, and Kasi Peck (Tony), of Eagle, Idaho; along with several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends who will all miss her deeply. She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Anderson, and paternal grandparents Victor and Leona Anderson, and maternal grandparents Alvin “Bunny” and June Warner.
Kodi was born July 10, 1980, in Moscow, the youngest child to Michael and Marla (Warner) Anderson. When Kodi was still little, Mike and Marla moved to Spokane, where Kodi would spend her childhood, grow up and make many lifelong friends. Kodi married Jeremiah Stephens in Coeur d’Alene, June 23, 2001. They later divorced.
Kodi was a daughter, mother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend who will be desperately missed. She was a wonderful, hardworking woman that was loved and will always be cherished. Kodi’s favorite animal since she was a little girl has always been a skunk. She loved to collect them and even got a tattoo of one. Kodi also enjoyed making her own jewelry pieces that she loved to wear.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Meridian and Boise St. Luke’s for taking such good care of her.
And thank you to All Valley Cremation in Nampa for their kind service and providing a place where loved ones and friends are able to share a memory of Kodianne on their website. (KODIANNE LEONA STEPHENS Obituary - Visitation & Funeral Information, allvalleycremation.com)
Later this spring or early summer, the family is planning a celebration of life for Kodianne and her father, Michael Anderson, who passed away at his home in Middleton, Idaho, in December 2019. Their ashes will be scattered in the Potlatch area.