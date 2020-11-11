Kurtis L. Semler, 37, of Pullman, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his Pullman home.
Kurtis was born July 23, 1983, in Pullman where he grew up until moving to Colton where he graduated from Colton High School. Growing up, Kurtis was involved in Boy Scouts for several years. He attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston for a time. Kurtis worked at Chipman & Taylor, Campus Commons at Washington State University and later at the Sunset Mart in Pullman. He enjoyed computers, electronics and guns, and was comfortable being at home.
He is survived by his mother, Teresa (Lawren) Harper, of Elk River; his stepmother, Julie Semler, of Colton; sister Leesa Semler, of Moscow; his nieces and nephews, Kayden, Michaela, Jessica Semler and Weston Olesen; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Semler.
A family memorial service will be held at St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.