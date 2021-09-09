La Vera Ann Seward, aka Ann, 86, of Lewiston, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 5, 1935, in Temple, Texas, to Clifford George Garrett and Fannie Mae Lucky Garrett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Seward Sr., and her brothers, Thomas and Charles Garrett, as well as her grandson Brendan Seward. Ann is survived by her children, Robert Seward and wife Karen, of Moscow; Robyn Jacobs and husband Del, of Moscow; Phillip Seward Jr., of Lewiston; Anna Seward, of Lewiston; and Barry Seward and wife Bernice, of Lewiston; together with nine loving grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Ann graduated from Belton High School, where she had been involved in Pep Squad, band, I. L. spelling, Spanish Club, FHA and Dramatics Club. She then attended Baylor University. While there, the Theatre Arts Department produced a play she had written.
Ann met Phillip Seward Sr. at the Temple USO, and they married in 1966. They had five wonderful children. The family made their home in Temple, Texas, until moving to the Silver Valley area of Idaho. Phillip and Ann moved to Moscow and later to Pullman after the kids were raised. After Phillip passed away, Ann moved to Lewiston with her daughter Anna.
Ann accepted Jesus as her savior at the age of 9 while attending San Marcos Academy, a girls’ boarding school. She shared that Billy Graham set the platform for her getting saved. She continued her relationship with Jesus throughout her entire life.
Though Ann was a quiet, shy woman, she loved Jesus and her family passionately. She was determined to do all she could to ensure her children and grandchildren knew that Jesus loved them. She worked tirelessly to ensure that the Bible was a part of their lives. When her children were growing up, she would sneak Bible reading time in during commercials while they were watching television. Her prayers and her efforts to share the Word of God with her family affected them all for eternity and they are grateful for her labor of love. She had an unwavering faith in God and in his promises — promises made in the Bible and promises heard through a personal relationship with him.
Ann also loved music — hymns sung by the Gaither Band, big band music, and her favorite, Frank Sinatra. Ann also loved the theater. She was a playwright and found great joy in writing plays that brought God glory. Ann was a prayer warrior and was concerned about the salvation of people close to her, as well as public figures. She will be greatly missed by her family, but they are so excited she is in the presence of God.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Pullman Cemetery. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is privileged to care for the family.
Memorial donations may be made to any of the following: Samaritan’s Purse, Back to the Bible, Joni & Friends Wheels for the World, or Dr. Tony Evans.