Lajeanne Marla Proctor, 65, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Coeur d’Alene after a long battle with diabetes.
She was born June 23, 1955, in Spokane. Growing up and attending schools in Moscow, she graduated from Moscow High School in 1973. Lajeanne went on to attend Whitman College in Walla Walla. After many years of cross-country, long-haul transport, she settled in to work with the Nalley Corp. as a route driver, which she greatly enjoyed, and there ended her working career.
An avid lover of her animals, Lajeanne fostered, owned and cared for many, many “fur babies” throughout her lifetime with unwavering care, compassion and snuggles. Lajeanne gave much of herself to her local community of Garfield. She was an active member of the LaDow Grange and worked tirelessly for the Garfield Food Bank for many years.
Lajeanne was preceded in death by her father, McUel Proctor, and all of her grandparents. She is survived by her mother, Joeva Conrad, and stepfather, Dennis Conrad; her siblings, Terry (Vernita) Proctor, Kevin (Shannon) Proctor and Marletta (Michael) Sisak; eight nephews and nieces; and 18 great-nephews and great-nieces.
The memorial will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Viola Cemetary. In Lajeanne’s memory, any donations may be made to the animal shelter or humane society of your choice. Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines if attending the memorial.