On Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Lance Abendroth, age 51, passed on to where the greens are perfect and the weather is just right. He died in the embrace of his wife of 21 years, Lisha, with his sons Barrett, 19, and Grant, 16, at his side, as always and forever. His passions, and impact on his family and the rest of us, live on.
Lance was born in Moscow on May 15, 1971. Lance was a true athlete. At 2 years old, he went to bed with his football every night. His mother, Jane, as a single mom, spent endless hours playing catch with him. In spite of all her efforts, a few years later she threw out her shoulder and could no longer be his scrimmage partner. By then, Lance had discovered golf and team sports. He had a notoriously wicked curve ball even in grade school — and three shoulder surgeries forthcoming. At Moscow High, he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Upon graduation from high school, he went to Whitworth College to play football and basketball, where he played for two years before suffering a career-ending injury. He then transferred to the University of Idaho. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education, a master’s degree in recreation, and a specialist degree in education administration.
With this background in athletics and his degrees, he naturally transitioned to coaching and teaching Moscow’s youth. He coached Bears’ teams in football, basketball, baseball and softball. He was indisputably a “coach’s coach.” A great achievement in his role as an assistant coach on the 1992 Bears football team was returning Moscow High to “Pride of the North” status by its winning a state championship. Let it be known though, whether his team was undefeated or without a win, Lance would bring the same passion and energy each day to his players. He knew that athletics brought both joy and adversity. Through both, Lance was a constant source of wisdom and enthusiasm for those he had the great fortune to coach.
As a final chapter in his involvement in athletics, Lance left coaching and became the athletic director for Moscow High School. At this time, he also served as assistant principal at MHS. Every morning from the Fifth Street entrance to MHS, he personally greeted each student. While the role of athletic director took a toll on Lance’s life balance, he nonetheless relished the opportunity to attend the athletic events and support his athletes and coaches. He traveled widely throughout the region on a weekly basis in this role. Lance maintained this commitment as athletic director well through his three-year battle with metastatic melanoma and up to the very date of his passing.
Lance was a people person. He found good in everyone and developed generations of great friendships and relationships, young and old. Many of his best friends date back to first grade at McDonald Elementary in Moscow. An important legacy will be the lives he befriended, mentored and nurtured. These relationships will endure.
Most importantly, Lance was a loving son, brother, husband and father. This will be his greatest legacy. As busy as he was, he always made time for family. To Barrett and Grant, he offered advice but never forced it. “I could talk to him about anything, and when he explained something to me it was easy to understand.” “He would take one look at my golf swing, tell me to move my left foot one inch forward, and it would work.” “He showed us how to live life as good humans.”
Lisha and Lance had a strong love and supported each other through the good and the bad. Their incredible love and inspiration to each other was amazing. They each gave their all in their marriage and in their fight for Lance’s life. Lisha battled her own fight with cancer and yet was always by Lance’s side. She remained a pillar of strength during Lance’s illness and was the epitome of commitment and love. Lance’s love for her knew no bounds and will live on forever.
Lance represented the best in what we should all strive to be.
In addition to his mother Jane, wife, Lisha, and sons, Barrett and Grant, Lance is survived by a large contingent of loving family, friends and in-laws. These include his father and step-mom, Bob and Sandy Abendroth; sisters, Lisa Spence (Kammi and Shane), Tiffany and Scott Hochberger (Taryn and Tate); and sister-in-law Leigh and Rock Harrison (Caitlin, Grace, Daniel, Chelsea).
A celebration of Lance’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Nazarene Church in Moscow, with a reception to follow at the fairgrounds. Please join us in taking a moment to reflect on the unfortunately short, albeit wonderful, life of Lance.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Abby Fund in care of Moscow Bear Boosters, P.O. Box 9724, Moscow, ID 83843. The funds will be dedicated to a specific student athlete/academic project.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of Arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.