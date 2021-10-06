Larry A. Loomis, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 77.
Larry was born Nov. 12, 1943, in Moscow to Allen and Virginia Loomis. He spent his childhood in Moscow and graduated from Moscow High School. Larry continued his education at the University of Idaho and then the University of Oregon Dental School. While attending college, Larry married his high school sweetheart and one true love, Sheila Cranney, Nov. 28, 1964, in Post Falls, Idaho.
After graduation, he returned to Moscow where he opened and practiced dentistry in the area for many years. He enjoyed being a dentist and genuinely loved his patients. He found great fulfillment in serving them and providing the best care he could, often at his own personal cost.
Larry approached life with relentless drive and intensity. He loved talking with just about anyone, always teaching willing students any topic or skill from his vast knowledge base, and telling stories about his childhood or his farming adventures. Larry worked hard and played hard. He found immense joy and satisfaction in his hobbies and built his world around them. He enjoyed model railroads, gun collecting, muscle cars, all things horses, and outdoor activities, such as snowmobiling and water/snow skiing, and yet he always found time to watch or read a Western.
To Larry, the best part of fulfilling his dreams and hobbies was sharing them with his friends and family, because his favorite hobby was loving those around him. He loved spending time with all of his kids and grandkids at their cabin on Lake Coeur d’Alene, where he enjoyed taking his family on boat rides, reading and sneaking treats (no matter how many times he was reprimanded by his loving yet concerned wife).
Larry was deeply committed to the Savior and served faithfully in many volunteer callings in his church congregation. Above all, he loved Jesus Christ and the promise of eternal families. Larry’s love for God and his family defined and directed his life in all things.
Larry was preceded by his father, Allen Ray Loomis, mother Mary Virginia Ruhl and brother Jerry Van Dyke.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sheila J. Cranney; children Jacqueline Loomis Hirschi (Scott), Angela Loomis Bell, Brian Allen Loomis (Kristi) and Jennifer Marie Stewart (Matt); grandchildren Alaina Hirschi, Brandon Hirschi, Andrew Hirschi (Hannah), Emma Pexton (Jared), Joshua Probst, Alexander Probst, Allyson Loomis, Elizabeth Loomis, Michael Loomis, Dylan Loomis, Hunter Stewart, Taren Stewart, Ella Stewart, Magnum Stewart and Lance Stewart; and his sisters, Fern Walker and Lois Hamilton.
Viewing will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow. Viewing will also be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Relief Society Room at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Blaine Street Stake Center, 1657 S. Blaine St., in Moscow, with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.