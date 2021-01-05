Larry M. Zeller, 69, a resident of Palouse, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Larry was born April 20, 1951, in Moscow to Leroy and Alice (West) Zeller. Larry attended the Palouse schools and graduated from Palouse High School in 1969. Larry later attended the Spokane Community College in Spokane.
Larry married Vee Underwood on Sept. 17, 1973, in Gadsden, Ala. Larry was serving in the United States Army at that time. The couple moved around to several locations while he was in the Army, including Germany.
In 1988, the couple moved to Palouse, where they made their home since. In 1989, Larry was employed as a scale operator at the Almota Elevator Co. and worked for the company for 31 years. He was currently working at the time of his death.
Larry enjoyed spending time with family, taking trips and mini-golf.
Survivors include his wife, Vee, of 47 years at the Palouse home; one son, Larry M. “Mike” Zeller Jr., of Palouse; and one daughter, Laura (Zeller) Theodore and son-in-law Steve Theodore, of North Bend, Wash. Larry is also survived by three grandchildren, Sebastian (20), Ana (16) and Isabel (15).
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors fund or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.