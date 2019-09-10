Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 69F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.