Laura Mae Cochran, 78, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at her Pullman home. Laura was born Feb. 11, 1944, in Colfax growing up in Pullman. Laura attended Guardian Angel School in Colton and graduated from Pullman High School.
She met James Lucky Cochran and they were married Dec. 11, 1965, in Pullman. Laura worked for the City of Pullman for a time and later began her career with the Pullman School District as a bus driver. She retired in 2020 after many years of service.
Laura was a loving mother who took great pride in raising her family. She loved crafting, sewing, painting and gardening. Laura loved all colors and varieties of flowers as well. She was an avid reader, enjoying all varieties of books. Laura had a special enjoyment for horror stories. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman.
Laura is survived by her two daughters, Theresa Shepherd and husband Jimmy Dean, of Leesville, La., and Gwendolyn Cochran, of Tacoma; her son, Phil Cochran, of Pullman; two grandchildren, Nicole O’Loughlin and Jimmy Dean Shepherd III; and one great-grandchild, Morgan J. O’Loughlin. She was preceded in death by her husband, James, in 2013.
The graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the IOOF Cemetery in Pullman.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.