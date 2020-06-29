Lauretta Marie Zeller, 71, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home in Troy.
She was born July 6, 1948, to William and Pauline (Coble) Spencer at what is now Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
The family lived in Udall, Kan., until 1956 when they moved back to Troy. Lauretta worked at the University of Idaho Student Union Center in Moscow from 1964-79. After that, she cleaned houses for nine years. In 2000, she went to work at Bob’s Place on campus until 2003 and she was employed at Winco Foods until 2008.
She and Robert L. Zeller were married on Nov. 5, 1966, in Moscow. They lived there for three years before returning to Troy. She loved to bake and cook and enjoyed giving food away to friends and family. She also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Bob, at their home near Troy; children, Aaron Zeller of Moscow and Dawn (Dave) Gludt of Troy; and grandson, Cody Gludt of Troy. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bill Spencer Jr.
A viewing will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Monday at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E Sixth St. in Moscow. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Spencer Cemetery near Troy.
Memorials are suggested to the Troy Ambulance Fund. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.