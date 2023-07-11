Laurie Ann Bass, 61, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Laurie was born Oct. 4, 1961, in Pullman to John and Wanda (Reidner) Milbert. She grew up in Pullman, graduating from Pullman High School.
Laurie married Kenneth Bass and together they had three children. The family moved to Hawaii where they made their home. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Hawaii in Computer Science and later continued her education earning both her master’s and Ph.D. degrees. Laurie operated her own computer business while living in Hawaii. She and Kenneth were later divorced. She returned to Pullman five years ago where she began her career at Washington State University.
This last June, Laurie married Kent Tsutsui in Pullman. Laurie was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. She loved Hawaii and spending time at the beach. Laurie also enjoyed hiking, bicycling and running. Her family was always of special enjoyment to her.
Laurie is survived by her husband Kent Tsutsui, of Pullman; her children Jeremy Bass, of Lewiston; Coral Bass, of Clarkston, and David Bass, of Pullman; her four siblings Michelle, Sandy, Chris and Frank; and her six grandchildren. Laurie was preceded in death by her parents.
The memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. A reception will follow in the church’s parish hall.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.