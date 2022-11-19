LaVerne Telle Boehmke, 100, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Bishop Place in Pullman on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
LaVerne was born a century ago, in Clayton (St. Louis), Mo., on Aug. 4, 1922. Her family lived in a brick bungalow built on the site of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. Three generations shared the house, including her maternal grandparents who spoke German as their first language. LaVerne took the streetcar all over the city, including an unauthorized solo trip to the public library when she was 7 years old to get her own library card.
LaVerne met A. Karl Boehmke while ice skating when she was attending Washington University for a degree in social work, and he was studying for the ministry at Concordia Seminary. They married when they both graduated in 1944.
The newlyweds moved to Washington, D.C., where LaVerne worked for children’s protective services arranging adoptions, and Karl began a new Lutheran church. Soon, the couple had children of their own, and LaVerne became a full-time mother. The family moved together many times as Karl served as an Air Force chaplain and as a church minister in several states.
In 1967, LaVerne and Karl began six years in Hong Kong doing missionary work and adventuring around other parts of Asia: India, Burma, Japan, Indonesia, Pakistan and the Philippines. Wherever she went, LaVerne was a keen observer of everyday peoples’ lives, their customs, traditions, etc.
In 1986, Karl and LaVerne retired and moved back into LaVerne’s childhood home in Clayton. LaVerne had the house lovingly restored using period-appropriate wallpaper and furnishings. In 2012, the now elderly couple moved to Bishop Place in Pullman, where they continued to share their generosity and curiosity with family, friends and caregivers.
LaVerne spent decades pre-internet researching our family genealogy, corresponding via typewriter and air mail as well as travels to Europe to do further investigation. She was passionate about organic gardening, worm composting, seed saving and vegetarian cuisine long before these things were popular. She had exemplary acceptance and respect for others, was a voracious reader and a lifelong learner.
We are blessed to have had LaVerne in our lives for so long and have deep gratitude for her care and love.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband, A. Karl Boehmke. She is survived by children, Sharon Swanson (Robert, deceased), Karl Boehmke (MaryAnn) and Anne Harpster (William); grandchildren Jennifer Hudson (Michael) and Jaz Boehmke (partner Niko); and great-grandchildren Isaiah Hudson and Jasper Hudson.
There will be a graveside service for the family in St. Louis at a later date.
Donations may be made to Interstitial Cystitis Association (ICA), 7918 Jones Branch Dr., McLean, VA 22102; ichelp.org.
