Lawrence Robert May

Larry Robert May set off on his biggest adventure yet on Monday, July 6, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Larry was born Nov. 30, 1946, in the Colfax hospital to Morgan and Meijhi May and enjoyed his younger years in Garfield. The small town could not contain his spirit nor his imagination. He was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps and found himself excelling in electronics. He served in Okinawa, Japan, which likely spurred his interest in exploring and living abroad.
While traveling he met Adair Bruce, a native Kiwi. They married and settled in Dunedin, New Zealand, where he established a successful advertising agency. His attention to detail and strong work ethic led to many big contacts.
Following divorce Larry moved to Australia for a while before eventually returning to the U.S. His final years were spent back in his hometown of Garfield, though he developed wonderful friends around the world who remained in touch until the end.
Larry had a tremendous appreciation for nature and had a soft spot for animals. He loved music, photography/videography and sharing stories with friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Morgan and Meijhi and his brother, Riley. He is survived by his brothers, Dennis and Ron; his sister-in-law Cathie (whom he considered his sister and adored); many cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as many dear friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of LaDow Court in Garfield and the Kindred Hospice team for their compassionate care of Larry in his final weeks.
Kramer Funeral Home will facilitate inurnment of Larry’s cremains at the Goldenrod Cemetery at Tekoa, Wash. A remembrance service will be held in the fall if circumstances allow us to gather safely.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.