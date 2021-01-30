Lawrence Warren Stone, a resident of Kingsburg, Calif., was born March 31, 1926, in Wendell, Idaho. He passed Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, peacefully at home with Marcella, his wife of 70 years by his side.
Growing up during the Depression, he had fond memories of his family living in Monrovia, Calif., where he would watch minor league baseball with his dad outside the fence, unable to afford admission. This must have instilled a passion for sports because Larry went on to become a four-year varsity letterman at Jerome High School in Idaho.
As the story goes, Larry and his brother, Bud, “gentle-broke” a wild mustang during their teenage years. Despite Larry’s mother’s disapproval, he spent many hours riding the sagebrush flats with his best friend.
Larry enlisted in the U.S. Navy soon after graduation in 1944, eager to be part of our country’s defense during WWII. As a radioman, he flew missions over the Gulf of Mexico between Corpus Christi, Texas, and Guantanamo, Cuba. Following honorable discharge in 1946, Larry enrolled at the University of Idaho under the G.I. Bill as a student-athlete, receiving his bachelor’s and master’s in education in June 1950 (and later earned a master’s in education administration from Fresno State as well). Larry met Marcella Minden while both attending the U of I and married in August 1950. He taught and coached in Idaho for three years prior to accepting a teaching/coaching position at Selma High in 1953.
Larry wore many hats at Selma Unified during his 31 years, including teacher, coach, director of athletics, dean of students and principal. Always passionate for sports, he was involved in the Fresno City/County All-Star football games for many years. He was also one of the organizing forces of the first Selma Invitational Baseball Tournament, which continues to be a premier tournament in the Valley. Larry drove the same 1965 GMC pickup to work for almost 20 years. The “Red Truck” is still in the family and a trip to town almost always includes conversations with former students proclaiming “I know that truck! I would never have made it through high school if it weren’t for Mr. Stone.” He gently but firmly nurtured many young students who needed encouragement.
Supporting a family of eight on a teacher’s salary, Larry spent his summers teaching school, working at Libby’s Cannery, or as a crop inspector for Ortho Chemicals. He always knew where to find the best fruit in the Valley.
Retirement took Larry and Marcella back to Idaho in 1984, establishing the Pine Ranch in Harvard near Marcella’s siblings, where they enjoyed many get-togethers. It was the favorite destination for family and visitors, where they could ride horses and enjoy Marcella’s cooking and many tubs of homemade ice cream. Larry and Marcella were active in St. Mary’s Parish in Potlatch for 25 years. During that time, Larry was instrumental in starting a Knights of Columbus chapter. They made many lifelong friends and were sad to leave them behind when they returned to California in 2009 to be near their children once again.
Larry was a humble man, devoted to his faith. He was instrumental in efforts to rebuild Selma’s St. Joseph’s Church, classrooms and bell tower. He was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus and former Grand Knight. Larry and Marcella have been consummate organizers and used their combined skills to support and benefit their parishes. They loved to dance and looked forward to any church function where music and food were involved.
Larry was Selma’s Citizen of the Year in 1984, a Kiwanis Club member, served on Selma’s Planning Commission and countless other community service groups. He competed in the Two-Cities Half Marathon walk at the age of 85 alongside daughter Julie. He was proud to have finished third, but we never had the heart to tell him there were only three in his age group. Larry loved his family deeply and he knew he was loved in return.
Larry is survived by his wife, Marcella; sons Greg (Pemmie), Jeff (Olivia) and David; daughters Cathy Hughes (Dwight) and Julie Freund (Rick); 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother Edwin “Bud” Stone. Son Steven precedes him in death. The family plans to have a celebration of life this fall.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to pay it forward and perform acts of kindness and/or donate to your favorite charity. Your stories and tributes would be most welcome at coachstoney1@gmail.com.