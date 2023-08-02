Leanne Lynn Steen, 55, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at the local nursing home from sleep apnea complications which caused congestive heart failure.
She was born to K. Martin Steen and Heather Ann (Pearson) Steen in Pullman, Sept. 13, 1967. She resided at home in Colfax her entire life with her mother, father and younger brother Lorn to whom she was devoted. Leanne graduated from Pullman High School Special Education in 1988. She went to work part-time for Palouse Industries and Boost Collaborative until the pandemic in 2019.
Her life was filled with volunteering, and she was awarded the Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Award in Olympia in 1985. Leanne (with mother transporting) was top seller for Campfire candy, Little League tickets, Colfax Police Bikeathon, Paula Brownell Leukemia Spaghetti Feed, the Arc of Washington State raffle, over a thousand chocolate bars for the Pullman High School Choir fund and $800 of tickets for Colfax High School wrestling team’s sausage feed.
Her favorite activity was working as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. Happily, Leanne always filled her kettle with donations.
Concerts, plays, parades, potlucks and folk dancing were the highlights of her life.
She had a non-judgmental personality and spread joy to all she met.
There are plans to have a potluck celebration of her life from 1 p.m. to approximately 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Schmuck Park in Colfax. Deli trays and drinks will be provided.
Those who wish may donate to Boost Collaborative at 1235 SE Professional Mall Blvd., Pullman, WA 99163.
