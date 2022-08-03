Leo Eugene Bielenberg, 73, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, peacefully at home with family after a long battle with prostate cancer.
Leo was born Oct. 31, 1948, to Herman and Rosella Bielenberg at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston.
He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Genesee High School. He then went on to earn his bachelor’s degree at University of Idaho.
He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1977. He went to work for JC Penney, where he climbed the corporate ladder for 29 years. Upon retirement from JC Penney’s, he opened Cabrileo’s Gourmet Coffee in Pennsylvania with his kids, operating three locations for 10 years before returning to Lewiston to retire.
Leo and Sue were married Jan. 6, 2004, at Mount St. Peters in Pennsylvania.
Leo loved to socialize and enjoy time with his family and friends. Nobody was spared from his jokes. He was a master gardener who hated weeds and loved to share advice. He loved the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Rams, and never missed a game. He spent 17 years in Alaska where he enjoyed camping, fishing and maybe squaring off with a bear or two. His love of dogs never left him without a loyal companion.
He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Vandal Booster and volunteered throughout the community to help those in need.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Bielenberg, and children Kari (Rico) Marcano and Brian (Heather) Bielenberg, as well as brother Len (Fern) Bielenberg and sisters Patricia Flerchinger and Henrietta (Lee) Healey, with too many beloved family members to name.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Rosella; sisters Teresa Bielenberg, Rose McGowan and Rita Meacham; and brothers Howard Bielenberg, Donald Bielenberg and Ronald Bielenberg.
A viewing will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A rosary will be recited at 10:20 a.m. Friday with a funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at Genesee Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to All Saints Catholic School.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.