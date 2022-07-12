Leonard C. Johnson, 95, of Moscow, passed into glory Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Leonard was born Dec. 6, 1926, to Charles and Inga (Ellestad) Johnson in Rhinelander, Wis. He married Odessa Jacobson Johnson on June 20, 1948. He served in the Naval Reserve, spending two years of active service in Guam.
He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree at University of Wisconsin – Madison, his Master of Science at Purdue University and his Ph.D. at University of Illinois Urbana – Champaign, and spent the majority of his career in soil and water conservation research.
He was an avid writer of letters to the editor and has been introduced as “The Infamous Leonard C. Johnson” in that context.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Odessa, in July of 2019. He is survived by his sons, Mark Johnson and Kirk Johnson; his daughter, Cecilia Johnson Krueger; four grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.
He was loved, respected and admired by his family, including his many nieces, nephews and colleagues.
There will be a memorial celebration of life May 17, 2023, in Five Points, Wis.
Memorial donations may be made to Care Net of the Palouse, 1515 W. A St., Moscow, ID 83843.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.