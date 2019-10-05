Leslie F. Harlow passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Horizon View Care Home in Bellevue, Wash. He was born March 14, 1932, in Spokane.
Les graduated from Gonzaga Prep and attended Eastern Washington University. He joined the U.S. Navy Feb. 20, 1950, and served until Jan. 30, 1954.
He is survived by 11 children, many grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his ex-wife, Mary Harlow; and two sisters.
Over a lifetime, Les served his community by working at the Washington State Penitentiary, Walla Walla; Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane; St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Lewiston; and as a deputy Asotin County Sheriff. A devoted Catholic, he was a Knight of Columbus, 4th degree, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston.
Les was a collector of cars, dogs, teddy bears and guns. He loved to work with his hands, and often could be found in his workshop, tinkering away at wood-working, welding and many other projects. Car rallies and auto shows were favorites.
Interment is at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Road., Medical Lake, Wash. All are welcome to attend.