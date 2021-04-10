Lewis Bowers Smith, 93, of Boise, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, surrounded by his family. Lew died of natural causes and his wishes will be honored next spring at a family reunion in northern Idaho.
Lew was born March 18, 1928, to Stuart R. and Ruth Bowers Smith in Pittsburgh, Pa. He grew up in East Cleveland, Ohio, and served in the Navy in 1946-48. He received his degree in education at Hiram College, Ohio, where he met his future wife, Doris Ann Alger. They had three children, Mark, Neil and Rebecca. He was a teacher and elementary school principal in the Cleveland suburbs and earned his master’s in education at Kent State University during this time. The family then moved to Wisconsin where Lew earned a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1967.
Lew then sought his lifelong dream to live near lakes, forests and mountains. He always felt fortunate that he found a position in the College of Education at the University of Idaho in Moscow as a teacher educator. Lew’s compelling interests were fostering children’s early reading through language experiences and children’s literature, and the use of choral reading with primary grade children as an intuitive approach to early reading. Lew retired from UI in 1992 as professor emeritus, concluding 40 years as an educator.
Lew was a lifelong member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He had a rich baritone voice and sang solos in church choirs since his high school years. He loved family camping trips, and hunting and fishing with his sons.
Lew cared deeply for his whole family. He is survived by Doris Ann, his wife of 69 years; his son, Neil (Bobbi) Smith, in St. Maries, and daughter Rebecca Smith-Pitman (Randy), of Boise; four grandchildren and seven great-grandkids.
He was predeceased by his son, Mark (Linda); his parents; and his brother, Stuart Jr.