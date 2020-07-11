Linda Alene Dunnam, of Troy, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
She was 83.
Linda was born Oct. 3, 1936, to Garland and Hazel (Morris) Lewis at Post, Texas. The family moved to Rule, Texas, where she grew up, graduating from high school there. Her father became the superintendent of the school system and her mother taught school.
She attended West Texas College (now University) and obtained her degree in elementary education. She and Anthony “Kent” Dunnam were married Jan. 26, 1958, at Rule. Shortly thereafter, Kent entered the U.S. Air Force. She followed his military career and substitute taught, mostly kindergarten. She took a break to raise their sons, Andy and Jeff.
Kent’s last assignment was with the ROTC Detachment on the campuses of the University of Idaho and Washington State University. They moved to Troy in 1976. She taught kindergarten until her retirement in 1997, and continued to substitute after that for a time.
They enjoyed traveling in their fifth-wheel trailer with the Roadrunners Club, bird-watching, playing bridge and were active members of Troy Lutheran Church and she in the women’s groups. They also enjoyed wintering in Benson, Ariz., for several years in their RV, later purchasing a park model. Linda was also a member of the Kappa’s Honorary Teaching Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 63 years, Kent, in December 2018, as well as her brother, Cecil Lewis.
Linda is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Andrew and Gretchen, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Jeff and Tracy, of Covington, Wash., along with grandchildren Anthony, Grace and Evan.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Short’s Funeral Chapel.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Burnt Ridge Cemetery in Troy. Pastor David Daugs of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Moscow will officiate.
There will be a reception following the service starting at noon at the Troy City Park.
The family suggests memorials be made to Lutheran World Relief or to the Troy Ambulance Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.