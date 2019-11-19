Linda (Beckett) Yost, 79, moved beyond to be with Jesus, at home in Olympia on Nov. 8, 2019, surrounded by family members. Linda was devoted to her children and always had an understanding heart and a kind sympathetic word for those who needed her help, advice and encouragement. She was an avid reader and liked writing, reading, music and occasionally a good movie. She especially values the inspirational message in songs like “Climb Every Mountain.”
Linda was born at Queen of Angels Hospital, Los Angeles, Calif., March 22, 1940. She graduated with high honors, Phi Beta Kappa from Washington State College with a degree in English literature. She belonged to Delta Gamma and there made many enduring friendships. While growing up in Pullman, she especially treasured her two years in Beirut, Lebanon, where her father, Paul L. Beckett, taught at American University and she attended the local junior high there from 1951-53. She married John K. Yost at Harvard in Cambridge, Mass., Feb. 4, 1961. They had two children.
While they were preschool age, she gave her attention exclusively to her two children and only entered the work force after her children entered elementary school. She began as a writer and editor at the University School of Journalism in 1974, and in the 1980s worked as an associate director for the Nebraska Humanities Council. Later she worked as a teacher for Upward Bound teaching American Indian students and learning about their culture. In the late 1990s she served as director at the Foster College of Business on the campus of Bradley University. Among her many duties, she instructed teachers at workshops on the best ways to teach economics to the K-12 students.
In retirement, she volunteered as a secretary of the world affairs council in Olympia. She also attended several writer’s workshops in Iowa City, Iowa. Previously she had taken advanced writing classes in college. During her career she did editing and writing. In 1970, Harpers published her article on the dangers of lead poisoning.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. John K. Yost, and her two sons, Chris and Jeffrey. She is also survived by her brother, Paul A. L. Beckett; sister-in-law, Kathie; her husband’s sister, Betty Staples and her husband, Wyman Staples; brother-in-law, Larry Yost; and by nieces and one nephew.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Simpson Methodist Church in Pullman, with burial to follow in the Pullman Cemetery.
Donations will be appreciated in her name to Easter Seals or Alzheimer’s Foundations. The online guest book is at www.kimballfh.com. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is caring for the family.